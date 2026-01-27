BREAKING: Gov. Walz To Meet With Homan, Doesn’t Know Who Killed Pretti

In a special bonus episode of The Bulwark Podcast, Tim Miller speaks with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about the federal response to protests in Minneapolis, his conversation with President Trump, Tom Homan replacing Greg Bovino, the killing of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, and why Walz says accountability and transparency are still missing.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.