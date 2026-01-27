The Bulwark

Transcript

BREAKING: Gov. Walz To Meet With Homan, Doesn’t Know Who Killed Pretti

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jan 27, 2026

In a special bonus episode of The Bulwark Podcast, Tim Miller speaks with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about the federal response to protests in Minneapolis, his conversation with President Trump, Tom Homan replacing Greg Bovino, the killing of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, and why Walz says accountability and transparency are still missing.

