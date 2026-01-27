Jason Zengerle: How Tucker Carlson Built JD Vance

For part two of the January 27 edition of The Bulwark Podcast, The New Yorker’s Jason Zengerle joins Tim to discuss Tucker Carlson’s transformation from a media figure into a political player with a frightening vision for America. Was it the neocons or the white nationalists that most shaped Tucker’s views? And how much does JD owe his career to Tucker? They also talk about Stephen Miller’s role in the administration, the backlash to ICE and CBP, and what all of this says about where the right is headed next.

Watch part one with Gov. Tim Walz here.

