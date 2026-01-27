The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

Jason Zengerle: How Tucker Carlson Built JD Vance

Part two of January 27 Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jan 27, 2026
For part two of the January 27 edition of The Bulwark Podcast, The New Yorker’s Jason Zengerle joins Tim to discuss Tucker Carlson’s transformation from a media figure into a political player with a frightening vision for America. Was it the neocons or the white nationalists that most shaped Tucker’s views? And how much does JD owe his career to Tucker? They also talk about Stephen Miller’s role in the administration, the backlash to ICE and CBP, and what all of this says about where the right is headed next.

Leave a comment


Watch part one with Gov. Tim Walz here.

show notes

Leave a comment

