The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Will Stancil: The Heroes of Minneapolis

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Feb 03, 2026
∙ Paid

From dads standing guard at school doors, to Costco moms delivering food to people afraid to leave home, and to the ICE spotters patrolling the streets— everyday Minnesotans have been standing up to the Trump administration’s terror campaign with a vibrant sense of community that Stephen Miller apparently did not even consider a possibility. And while most of the rank-and-file activists are not particularly ideological, leftwing protestors are now creating tensions as they try to play a more visible role with dumpster fires and barricades. Plus, Tim makes an urgent plea to the Democratic candidates in the Texas Senate race to skip the racial politics and focus instead on what voters care about.


Minneapolis activist and social media firebrand Will Stancil joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Leave a comment


As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

The Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller is available wherever you get podcasts and on YouTube. New shows drop each weekday afternoon. If you like the show, leave a comment and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you listen. Add The Bulwark Podcast to your player of choice, here.

Share

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture