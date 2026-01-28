Adam Serwer and Bobby Pulido: MAGA Got Proven Wrong

The mass deportation operation was supposed to be about the manly men pulling out all the stops in defense of Western civilization, which they claim is being brought down by brown and black immigrants. But it is the multi-racial, multi-faith people of Minneapolis who are fighting—at the risk of their own lives—for the cause of community, neighborhoodism, and social cohesion. And that is not the same social cohesion of JD Vance, who thinks white people need to live next door to other white people. Meanwhile, MAGA’s dreams that Trump had flipped Hispanic voters sure doesn’t seem to be the case in the Rio Grande Valley, where people are feeling disrespected and not free to be themselves. Plus, the current state of Second Amendment politics, and some much-needed ridicule of Stephen Miller.



The Altantic's Adam Serwer and Texas-15 congressional candidate Bobby Pulido join Tim Miller.



Adam's piece in The Atlantic

Adam’s book, “The Cruelty Is the Point”

Bobby's campaign web site

