Bill Kristol: The Murder of Alex Pretti

Tim Miller and William Kristol
Jan 26, 2026
The Trump administration’s version of the Stasi murdered Alex Pretti in cold blood because he was exercising his First Amendment right to peacefully assemble and his Second Amendment right to carry a licensed firearm. But in MAGA land, those rights only apply to the people on their side, not all Americans. The few Republicans who are starting to feel queasy about menacing agents running around our cities should also recognize that they are complicit in the killings of Pretti and Renee Good because they funded them. As for the Dems, they should be considering maximalist demands—like ending the occupation of the Twin Cities—since the serial liars in the administration are acting like they’re above the law. Plus, Tim Cook and the other CEOs who helped fund the golden ballroom or showed up to the “Melania” screening Saturday night are also complicit

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

