Michael Steele: A Petty, Punk-Ass President

In the wake of the massive winter storm, the power is still out in some places, trees are down, and the death toll continues to rise. And where is FEMA? Don’t pester Trump about it because he is very busy going after political opponents like Don Lemon, relitigating once again his 2020 loss in Georgia, and keeping up his terror campaign in Minnesota in hopes of invoking the Insurrection Act. Plus, he’s got a side hustle orchestrating the payment of $10 billion in taxpayer money to him and his family. Meanwhile, there’s a pretty stinky smell of corruption around the new Fed chair pick, Lindsey Graham wants in on the grift, and where are all the bros who just had to vote for Trump because of Biden’s supposed reign of cancel culture?

Micheal Steele joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

