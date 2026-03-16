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Bill Kristol: End the War

Tim Miller's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Tim Miller and William Kristol
Mar 16, 2026
∙ Paid

As the Iran war enters its third week, the Trump administration looks like it doesn’t know what it’s doing: It did not bother to consult U.S. allies before the military operation began but it now wants their help to reopen the Strait of Hormuz; POTUS keeps talking about his great victory even with Marine Expeditionary Forces en route; and the disruption in the oil markets is likely to last for months. In the face of the neutered Republican leaders in Congress, the Dems must be a hard “No” on additional funding—unless it’s about helping our people to exit safely. Plus, FCC Chair Brendan Carr is threatening broadcasters for reporting the truth about the war, JD is hiding in the hedge, our enemies are less afraid of us, the “Donroe Doctrine” looks like a joke, and a major intra-right fight has broken out online.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

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