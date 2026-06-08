Bill Kristol: Make It the Summer of Epstein

Todd Blanche did one singular thing that particularly pleased Donald Trump: He organized and executed the Epstein cover-up. Democrats must ruthlessly hang Blanche's dirty work on every Republican senator who's willing to confirm him as AG. That includes his moving Ghislaine Maxwell to a cushier prison, the millions of documents he's not releasing, and his complete disregard for the survivors. Plus, Bill Pulte is the linchpin in Trump's plot to interfere with the midterms, Pratt lost fair and square in LA, Scott Pelley made clear how hard Bari Weiss is working to serve POTUS, and Trump managed to make Iran even stronger over the weekend.



Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.



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