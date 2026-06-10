Raphael Warnock: Fight for Your Democracy

Donald Trump knows he is on target to lose the midterms, so he's busy laying the groundwork now for challenging the outcome in the fall. That's why he seized the 2020 ballots in Fulton County, why he's determined to get hatchet man Bill Pulte in place as director of national intelligence, and why he’s pushing the South to gerrymander back to the dark days of Jim Crow. This is not the time to despair or to outsource the fight for democracy to others. Sen. Warnock also talks about centering ordinary people in politics, the Supreme Court's deeply dishonest Callais ruling, the performative piety of JD Vance and Mike Johnson, the high likelihood that Trump mocks God—and doesn't believe in anything except his own self-enrichment. Plus, Tim on the deliciousness of Nancy Mace's fifth-place showing in the South Carolina governor's race.

Sen. Raphael Warnock joins Tim Miller.

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