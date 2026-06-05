Stephanie Ruhle: The Trump Family’s Massive Side Hustle

The corruption in the Trump administration is so shameless and so abundant that neither the media nor regular people can keep up. While Ivanka’s purchase of a private “fixer-upper” island is getting a lot of attention (aside from infuriated Albanians), the private equity deals her husband is making while supposedly negotiating Middle East peace are not. Trump himself has never had so much money—including from the top businesses paying to play—that the corrupt generational wealth he’s creating will even be around for Barron’s great-grandkids to enjoy. Dems need to start connecting the dots now. Plus, Bill Cassidy is putting his future lobbying career ahead of the American people, no one should ever count Pelosi out, and Tim says Platner is looking like a risky choice.

Stephanie Ruhle joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

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