Jonathan V. Last: We Got a Billionaire Problem

Most of the multibillionaires are not only hoarding their money and failing to contribute to the public good, they're also using their wealth-based power to manipulate the government, the markets, or our elections. Like Elon, for instance, who just manipulated the Nasdaq so all Americans with a 401(k) can help him become the first trillionaire by the end of the year. At some point, there is such a thing as too many billions for one person, and we need to start applying the pre-Reagan tax rate. Plus, 'vanilla' Dems are doing pretty well, maybe not so fast on Pratt 2028, and Trump will never forgive Vance for being right about the Iran war. And Lawfare's Katherine Pompillio discusses her exclusive reporting on the significant number of pardoned J6ers who went on to commit subsequent crimes.

Katherine Pompilio and JVL join Tim Miller.



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