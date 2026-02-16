The Bulwark

Bill Kristol: The Administration’s Stupid Ethnonationalism

Tim Miller and William Kristol
Feb 16, 2026
The white Anglo-Saxon supremacy in Trumpland is so over the top that even child-of-Cuban-immigrants Marco Rubio claims America’s common cultural heritage is European. But then with a schizophrenic touch, our secretary of state went on to endorse the reelection of Viktor Orban, who has decidedly turned Hungary away from Western democratic values. In response, some high-profile Democrats weighed in, including AOC from Munich. Plus, we are constantly reminded to not trust anything DHS says, the Dems should not agree to give one more penny to ICE, and Marco: The music of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones would not have existed without African American culture.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller for the holiday pod.

