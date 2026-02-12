Adam Kinzinger: The People of Minneapolis Won

ICE failed in its operation in Minnesota because the people would not bend to their terror campaign. Minneapolis residents also maintained incredible discipline in their resistance and totally let Trump down by keeping a check on any potential riotous behavior. Meanwhile, the El Paso airport closure shows the administration’s continuing communication problems, and Bondi’s performance before the House Oversight Committee was so over-the-top bad, it’s even getting panned on the right. Plus, Bongino is a con artist and a loser, the Dems have an increasing number of pickup opportunities in red states, Nick Fuentes of all people is providing a little clarity on the state of Republicans, and exactly how many pardoned J6 insurrectionists have gone on to commit child sex abuse? We’re losing count.

Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller.

