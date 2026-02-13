Scott Galloway: Time to Send a Message to the CEOs

In addition to protesting and voting, we have another option hiding in plain sight against this administration: our economic power. Scott says resistance should also include unsubscribing—from one or more streaming platforms, from LLMs, or from ride hailing platforms. Stick it to the CEOs who are enabling Trump and take a piece of hide out of Big Tech, especially Tim Cook’s Apple. There should be an economic downside to supporting ICE. After all, the day Alex Pretti was murdered, Cook was at the White House for a “Melania” screening. Plus, the weak job growth numbers under Trump, the shabby state of our healthcare system, the dangers v. the benefits of AI, the unregulated predictions markets are a breeding ground for bad actors, and young men need to get off their screens, and focus on being healthy, smart, and kind.



Scott Galloway joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

