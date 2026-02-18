Mark Leibovich: Democrats Are Too Afraid of Hurting People’s Feelings

Most Democratic politicians are scared to criticize each other. They also fear dinging former presidents, or the various groups that make up the party’s broad coalition. And too many Dem candidates are afraid to color outside the lines, even if voters want them to be less establishment and more like regular people. Can the party get it together before the midterms? Plus, Trump’s threat of war against Iran, and his reported intent to kill Netflix’s bid to takeover Warner Discovery—potentially giving him power over CBS, CNN, Fox, and TikTok.
The Atlantic’s Mark Leibovich joins Tim Miller.
Mark's Atlantic piece, "The Democrats Aren’t Built for This"
Jonathan Alter on Trump's attempt to scuttle a Netflix-Warner deal
