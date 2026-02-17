Rick Wilson: The Shamelessness of MAGA

From FCC Chair Brendan Carr—who keeps trying to silence the political opinions of late night TV comedians, to DHS pressuring social media companies to expose anti-ICE accounts, and to the willingness of serial killer RFK, Jr and his MAHA cohort to stack up dead children so they can keep their antivax con going—it’s clear the shamelessness of MAGA knows no bounds. But even if the coalition that delivered Trump’s victory in ‘24 has been shattered, the Dems have to skip the seven-point policy plans and focus on the economy and Trump’s corruption. And Dem candidates need to do their own tweeting. Plus, the potential legal peril for Kristi and Corey, Virginia went big and bold against Republicans on redistricting, and an homage to Jesse Jackson.

Rick Wilson joins Tim Miller.

