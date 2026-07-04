America at 250: The Founding and the Uniform
Plus: What You Missed This Week From The Bulwark
Happy 4th of July! America is 250 today. However you choose to observe this occasion, have a safe and meaningful holiday. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.
🚨OVERTIME🚨
🎆Happy 4th, everyone!🎇 I trust some of you have been enjoying the World Cup like I have. I was sad to miss Friday’s excellent matches due to a road trip! Cabo Verde? Amazing stuff. Egypt in PKs? Mohamed Salah’s panenka? Brutal.
While I’ve been worried about my Cleveland Guardians… during World Cup Madness, these last few walk off wins against the White Sox have allayed my fears (for now.)
New here? Need some help? Try our new help center! It has quick answers to the questions we hear most often.
America in the World… Jay Nordlinger argues that America’s global example depends on living up to its founding ideals of liberty and equality.
Phil Edwards went to The Villages… A report from America’s baby boomer “utopia.”
How the coney… became a Cincinnati favorite. (Vince Guerrieri, Ohio Magazine)
📽️Staying in? Consider one of these Ken Burns films that our readers recommended in the Subscriber Chat led by Ali Pannoni this week: The American Revolution, The Civil War, The Statue of Liberty and Baseball. Here are some reader favorites:
Heidi: Baseball broke the impasse my husband and I found ourselves in when we couldn’t agree on a name for our second son. We settled on Satchel after rewatching that series in the summer of 2011.
Lori: I watched The Statue of Liberty by Ken Burns. I highly recommend it especially for our 250th birthday. It reminds us of what Lady Liberty represents. And for me that is “welcoming the immigrant.”
Kristina Woods: American Revolution seems appropriate, and you will, like me, learn so much. The Revolution was really our first civil war. But I love all of them.
Discover more Ken Burns films at PBS and see where many are streaming here.
Comment discussion prompt: What’s something out of the ordinary you’re doing this July for America 250 (if anything)?
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