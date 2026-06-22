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Different drummer's avatar
Different drummer
5m

Someone made the following comment to an article about the reflecting pool in The Atlantic yesterday; does anyone know if it's accurate?

"The product chosen was never designed to used in this open enviroment that has it exposed to sunlight nor was it ever designed for installation by a "swimming pool contractor".

It is an industrial coating intended to be used to reline the inside of steel piping systems for industrial uses that are carrying water or waster water lines or holding tanks. It does not have a warranty for the way that it was used. America has been scammed by Trump again.

PipeLiner 5000

https://www.uscoatingspec.com/pipeliner/

https://www.uscoatingspec.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Pipeliner_5000_11-70PW_TDS.pdf"

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Tai's avatar
Tai
4m

It should have been an amazing celebration July 4 this year, especially since will fall during a long weekend. Instead, I will avoid seeing images out of DC and just catch some local fireworks and otherwise laying low.

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