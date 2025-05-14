It’s a Very Special Triad today, cowritten with my buddy Will Sommer, author of our False Flag newsletter. —JVL

The first group of Afrikaners from South Africa to arrive for resettlement listen to remarks from U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and US Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar (both out of frame), after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on May 12, 2025. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

1. White Genocide?

Quick catchup: This week the State Department sent an official to Dulles International Airport to welcome a group of 59 white Afrikaner refugees from South Africa. At a moment when the Trump administration is limiting refugee status for people fleeing Afghanistan, Venezuela, and other countries, this was a notable case of the president and his team going out of their way to welcome new immigrants.

What was different about these Afrikaners? Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau explained that these refugees “could be assimilated easily into our country.”

It’s all very legal and very cool. After all, the law does give the secretary of state great discretion as to whom he chooses to allow into the country.

So meet one of our new refugees: Charl Kleinhaus.

Mr. Kleinhaus was part of this initial tranche of 59 Afrikaners. He has two thumbs, a Twitter account, and a lot of opinions.

Most of his opinions are garden-variety MAGA. Despite being a South African citizen, about half of Kleinhaus’s tweets are about the greatness of Donald Trump; how awesome Teslas are; and the woke mind virus (he’s against it).

But there’s also some . . . other stuff.

2. The Jews

In one case, Kleinhaus advocated for physical assault on an American citizen. Retweeting a story about a guy who had been given a citation for his part in a road-rage incident with another driver, Kleinhaus wrote, “He needs a beating urgently!” (Kleinhaus was upset because the other driver involved in the incident was driving a Tesla.)

But most importantly, Kleinhaus has also posted about Jews and Israel in the kind of way that might get someone who wasn’t a white South African deported—calling Jews “untrustworthy” and “dangerous.”

In April 2023, Kleinhaus responded to video of Christians scuffling with Israeli police on the way to the Church of the Nativity by saying Jews are naturally “untrustworthy.”

On October 7, 2023, Kleinhaus responded to the initial news of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel by posting a link to an Al Jazeera video, taken a few days earlier, of Orthodox Israelis spitting on Christians.

Five days after the October 7th attack, Kleinhaus posted a link to another video, hosted by a Facebook account called “Israel Is a Terrorist State,” that showed clashes between Christians and Israeli police. Kleinhaus wrote: “Jews attacking Christians!”

In a LinkedIn message to The Bulwark, Kleinhaus confirmed that this is his X account. Kleinhaus, who has resettled in Buffalo, said he was too busy filling out paperwork today to comment further. We also reached out to the State Department about this story but have not yet heard back; we will update the web version if we receive a comment.

What kind of treatment would the U.S. government give Kleinhaus if he weren’t an Afrikaner? Consider that the Department of Homeland Security announced last month that it would consider “antisemitic activity on social media” as grounds for denying an immigration request.

Or that Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued in court that Columbia protester Mahmoud Khalil should be deported, even though his criticism of Israel was lawful, because “condoning anti-Semitic conduct” would undermine American foreign policy.

Maybe the difference is that Kleinhaus is ostentatiously Christian—his feed is full of retweeted Bible verses, Christian exhortations, and memes of Trump walking with angels.

Or maybe the difference is that he’s white. Who can say. It’s a mystery!

3. Sliding Scales

Regardless: The point here isn’t that Kleinhaus should be denied refugee status. His claims of persecution and endangerment in his homeland should be adjudicated fairly. Immigrants make America great, after all. And even though Kleinhaus is not an American citizen, our First Amendment protects him: He is entitled to his opinions and shouldn’t be discriminated against just because, uh, he thinks Jews are “untrustworthy” and “not God’s chosen.”

This isn’t about Charl Kleinhaus.

It’s about the Trump administration showing us—very clearly—that none of its stated concerns about the “antisemitic activity” and opinions of other classes of immigrants are real.

It’s all just cover for getting rid of, you know, the wrong kind of people.

Which, when you think about it, is as American as apple pie. Maybe he can be assimilated into our country easily.

