An American Blunder in Munich

Feb 20, 2025
Eliot and Eric discuss the Munich Security Conference including its background and history. They review the contradictory signals sent by the many Trump officials who have been in different parts of Europe in the run-up to and aftermath of the Munich conference. They discuss Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's comments, Vice President J.D. Vance's lamentable, off-key speech to the conference, the predatory agreement for the US to colonize Ukraine's raw materials that Secretary of the Treasury Bessent presented to Zelensky in Kyiv and the announcement of US-Russian talks (excluding Ukraine and Europe) to be held this week in Saudi Arabia. They discuss the dangers of a foreign policy carried out by Presidential whim and whether the potential Ukraine War ceasefire will be a bad deal or a catastrophic one and the knock on consequences in Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and for the global nuclear non-proliferation order. They focus on the human consequences of the rampage through government that Elon Musk and his "muskovites" are conducting. They praise the conservative prosecutors in the Southern District of New York who have resigned rather than carry out instructions that they considered corrupt and offer advice to those in government struggling with the moral dilemmas that have been created by the current Trumpian chaos.

Eliot on SecDef Hegseth's Munich Speech:

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2025/02/ukraine-trump-foreign-policy/681685/

Eric on Bulwark on Sunday:

Bulwark+ Takes

Putin Is a Master Manipulator, Trump Is Getting Outplayed | Bulwark on Sunday

William Kristol and Eric S. Edelman
·
Feb 16
Putin Is a Master Manipulator, Trump Is Getting Outplayed | Bulwark on Sunday

Former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Eric Edelman joined Bill Kristol live for Bulwark on Sunday to discuss the latest on Ukraine, how Putin is playing Trump and how NATO is preparing. Join us next Sunday on Substack for the next episode.

Read full story

