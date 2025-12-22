The Bulwark

The Bulwark

We Need to Secure Our Supply Chains (Mike Froman)

Eric S. Edelman
Dec 22, 2025
Eric welcomes Council on Foreign Relations President Mike Froman to discuss CFR’s latest task force report on U.S. economic security. They explore the importance of AI, quantum computing and biotechnology as foundational technologies in today’s strategic competition, the effort that China is investing in these technologies, and the market failures that have led the U.S. to underinvest in quantum and biotech. The conversation also covers supply chain vulnerabilities, human capital shortfalls in key areas of technology, and the tension in the Trump administration’s effort to address China’s growing technological dominance while simultaneously cutting funding for basic research at the NSF, NIH, and other institutions.

U.S. Economic Security: Winning the Race for Tomorrow’s Technologies:

https://www.cfr.org/task-force-report/us-economic-security

Mike Froman on Substack:

The World This Week
The most important foreign policy stories of the week and what I'm reading.
By Mike Froman

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

This post is for paid subscribers

