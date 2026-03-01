The Bulwark

China Is Ready For War. We Aren't. (w/ Seth Jones)

Eric S. Edelman and Eliot A Cohen
Mar 01, 2026
NOTE: This episode was recorded before the attack on Iran.

Eric and Eliot review the State of the Union and discuss Eliot’s Atlantic article on the degradation of American political rhetoric. They criticize the President’s failure to make a case for military action in Iran and discuss the potential for the operation to go sideways quickly. They also cover the outbreak of hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan and the Pentagon’s declaration of war on Anthropic. They then turn to returning guest Seth Jones, President of the Defense and Security Department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and author of The American Edge: The Military Tech Nexus and the Sources of Great Power Dominance. They examine consolidation within the defense industrial base, the scale of Chinese military-industrial production, the convoluted U.S. procurement system, and lessons about munitions consumption from the war in Ukraine.

The American Edge: The Military Tech Nexus and the Sources of Great Power Dominance

Eliot on the State of the Union

Frank Kendall on The Pentagon v Anthropic

Anthropic Statement

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

