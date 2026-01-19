The Bulwark

Don't Count on Trump Coming to the Rescue (w/ Michael Weiss)

Eric S. Edelman and Eliot A Cohen
Jan 19, 2026
Eliot’s coastal Georgian internet connection holds on just long enough to review the administration’s latest jackassery before Eric welcomes journalist Michael Weiss to the show. Their wide-ranging conversation covers the prospects for U.S. strikes in Iran, Trump’s Venezuelan adventure, and the latest from the Russia-Ukraine war. Finally, the two discuss recent revelations related to Havana Syndrome and the role Russian military intelligence has likely played in attacks on U.S. intelligence, law enforcement, and foreign service officers overseas.

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

