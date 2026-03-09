Iran's Regional War Strategy is Failing (w/ Norman Roule)

Eric and Eliot welcome Norman Roule, a non-resident senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a thirty-four-year career veteran of the U.S. intelligence community, where he served in the Directorate of Operations as a division chief and chief of station, and for nearly a decade as the national intelligence manager for Iran in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). They discuss Trump’s effort to replicate his Venezuela playbook and the search for an Iranian Delcy Rodríguez, the intricacies of the Iranian succession, and the potential for the regular army (ARTESH) to step in and seize leadership of the country. The conversation also covers the IRGC’s hold on the system in Iran, the sources of Iran’s misreading of the regional situation and of Donald Trump, the failure of Iran’s alliances to come to the rescue, and the nature of Iran as an intelligence target.

