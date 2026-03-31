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Steven Insertname's avatar
Steven Insertname
21mEdited

I'm not sure that Lindsey holding the bubble wand for a "little girl" is a great look...

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David Court's avatar
David Court
20m

I can do what I want

What's a war crime to me

I'll do what I say

And then all will see

When I yell out "Jump"

My Army will go

Unless I revert to

Donald J. Taco

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