Ex–Trump Intel Official Sounds Alarm on Iran (w/ Sue Gordon)

Sam Stein talks with former top intelligence official Sue Gordon to break down the fast-moving Iran crisis—and why the U.S. may not have the intelligence it needs for what comes next. Drawing on decades at the CIA, Gordon explains the growing intel gaps, the risks of escalation, and why bombing Iran is the easy part compared to what follows. As tensions rise and off-ramps shrink, the big question remains: is the U.S. prepared for the consequences of a conflict it may not fully understand?



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