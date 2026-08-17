Andrew Egger: Trump’s Travels with Natalie
Thanks to a shrewdly-timed Jon Ossoff campaign event, a lot more people are suddenly learning about young and blonde Trump confidante Natalie Harp AKA ‘the human printer’—and one of only three aides who accompanied POTUS on his catering truck-secret flight escape.
Thanks to a shrewdly-timed Jon Ossoff campaign event, a lot more people are suddenly learning about young and blonde Trump confidante Natalie Harp AKA ‘the human printer’—and one of only three aides who accompanied POTUS on his catering truck-secret flight escape. Meanwhile, Trump is lending a hand to white-collar criminals and expanding his extortion and bribery options with his crypto firm. Plus: the flat-out lies about Fauci and miscarriages, Andrew loves the Great Lakes, the tariffs have done so much damage that even Sherrod Brown is against them, and Tim has some choice words about the primary challenge against Jared Moskowitz in Florida.
Andrew Egger joins Tim Miller.
show notes:
Catherine's piece on Trump trying to destroy the shell company registry
Tim on crazy, stupid Republicans running in the miderms. First up: Mike Collins
Andrew's critique of Politico's piece on Trump's tariffs in "Morning Shots"
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