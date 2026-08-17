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Tim Coffey
1h

Hello. You have reached Tim Coffey's "Morning Shots" autoresponder. You are receiving this message because Mr. Coffey does not have the mental bandwidth to address the topics in this morning's newsletter. However, Mr. Coffey would like to point out that when President Trump complains about the cost of military exercises with South Korea, the president is the same man who wants to spend billions on a "Trump" class battleship, billions on retrofitting the Ford class carrier with obsolete steam catapults, and hundreds of millions on a White House ballroom/Trump bunker. Mr. Coffey would also like to note that the president's "very good relationship" with North Korea's murderous dictator exists only his addled, demented mind. Lastly, Mr. Coffey would like to remind the MAGAe that when South Korea and Japan commence their nuclear weapons program as a result of the president fluffing North Korea's murderous dictator, it is because the MAGAe returned an amoral, weapons grade moron to the presidency, thus making the United States and the rest of the world less safe. You will receive no further comment from Mr. Coffey this morning. Thank you, and have a nice day.

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Ashley
1h

What other president has been lucky enough to find their major economic policies graded on a scale of “if it didn’t spark a once-in-a-century depression, it’s a win”?

I know you were asking this ironically Andrew, but the answer is zero.

The absolute way that so much of the media (not the Bulwark, thank God!) just allows Trump to be graded on a scale that wouldn’t even apply to a preschool toddler is ridiculous.

Great piece, even if it did spike my BP from rage at the double standards this morning.

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