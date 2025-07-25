Andrew Weissmann: It Stinks to High Heaven

The deputy attorney general of the United States, who took an oath to help Donald Trump no matter what, is conferring with Jeffrey Epstein's literal partner in crime—a woman who lied about the sex trafficking she orchestrated and participated in. And Ghislaine Maxwell has every motive to exculpate Trump now (and incriminate some other high-profile figure) in return for a pardon or a reduction in her 20-year sentence for sexually exploiting and abusing numerous minor girls, some as young as 14. Meanwhile, JD isn't offering a very vigorous defense of Trump's integrity, the administration is making a giant legal mess for themselves in New Jersey over Alina Habba, and Emil Bove's nomination is all about trying to destroy checks and balances.

Andrew Weissmann joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

The Bulwark Podcast is available wherever you get podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.