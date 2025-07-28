Bill Kristol: Trump Is a Moral Monster

The man who cavorted with Jeffrey Epstein for 15 years never even bothers to feign empathy for Epstein's victims—even a sociopath would fake it. And neither Trump nor his administration and supporters can get their talking points straight on the scandal: The files are a hoax, but Ghislaine Maxwell is going to name names; she's a horrible person, but the public is supposed to believe her; POTUS didn't go to Epstein's island but it would have been a "privilege" if he had. Meanwhile, Trump is tying himself in knots on Gaza and Russia. Plus, for our audio listeners, former model Stacey Williams tells Tim about briefly dating Epstein, getting groped by Trump, and why she's going public with her story.

Bill Kristol and Stacey Williams join Tim Miller.

