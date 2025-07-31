Marc Elias: An Election War Machine

Texas Republicans are busy gerrymandering their already gerrymandered congressional map, and other red states are looking to do the same—all aimed at blocking the Dems from winning back the House and shielding Donald Trump at all costs. Meanwhile, the DOJ is trying to get state voter rolls and is laying the groundwork for interfering in the midterms. Democrats need to fight fire with fire in blue states. Plus, the cowardice of Big Law, the power politics behind the Emil Bove confirmation, and the pathetic deference Republicans are showing to convicted sex crimes monster Ghislaine Maxwell.

Marc Elias joins Tim Miller.

show notes

