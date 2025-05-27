The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
2hEdited

The way around the pardon power is prosecution by the states. Did this Virginia Sheriff not commit a single state crime? State prosecutors often cede big cases to the feds. That needs to stop, especially in blue states. They need to tell the feds, "Go ahead and do you're thing, but we're also going to do our thing." Trump would have been prosecuted much sooner in the Stormy Daniels case if New York hadn't let the feds yank their chain for years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
2h

Bill: "Trump’s pardon is an affront to the oaths both he and Jenkins swore. Though the pardon is legal in the sense that it’s within Trump’s power, it is an affront to the rule of law."

Someday Bill is going to internalize that Trump isn't Godlike with his base in spite of stuff like this. He's Godlike **because** of stuff like this. The 49.8% of the electorate who voted for Trump knew that he'd do stuff like this, and they're on board with it so long as Trump uses the law to destroy people who aren't MAGA.

What's the saying? For my friends, everything. For my enemies, the law.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
102 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture