Bulwark on Sunday: A Marine's Case Against MAGA

William Kristol
May 25, 2025
This week on Bulwark on Sunday, Bill Kristol talks with Michael Wood about Texas politics, his 2021 run as a Never-Trump Republican, and whether he’ll challenge Ken Paxton as a Democrat in the next Senate race.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

