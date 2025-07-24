The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Marc Robbins
1h

Is it just me or this column one more in a long series of Danny Downer posts about the Democrats? Is it really necessary to be so gloomy all the time? Surely things aren't that bad.

7 replies
James Woodruff
1h

The problem with Democrat elected officials is that they are still operating under the illusion that this is just normal politics amped to 11. They refuse to grasp that things have fundamentally changed. When a criminal is in charge of enforcing the law then laws cease to have real meaning.

24 more comments...

