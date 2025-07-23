GOP’s Real 2026 Plan: Rig the Vote

Lauren Egan talks to James Talarico, a Democratic member of the Texas House of Representatives who’s been all over our algorithm—and even appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience. They discuss how Democrats in red states are using smart, moral messaging and digital tools to fight the GOP from the minority. Talarico’s success is a case study in how Gen Z, social media, and innovative strategies are reshaping our politics.

Check out Rep. Talarico’s appearance on Joe Rogan.

Follow Rep. Talarico on TikTok.

