The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
7
5

Beto O'Rourke: We Need to Stop Waiting and Strike First

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jul 23, 2025
∙ Paid
7
5
Share

Sam Stein sits down with Beto O'Rourke for a VERY blunt conversation about the state of American democracy. From gerrymandered districts in Texas to national political fights, Beto lays out how the next few months could decide everything — and why Democrats need to be willing to do anything to win.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture