The Laura Loomer / MTG / Arby’s Scandal That No One Asked For

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Tim Miller
,
Sam Stein
, and
Will Sommer
Aug 12, 2025
Tim Miller, Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on Laura Loomer’s outrageous deposition — complete with roast beef insults, Trump affair rumors, and her vicious feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene. Do NOT miss Sam’s dramatic reading!

