Trump’s Disastrous BLS Pick is a Bad Sign for America’s Future

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Jonathan Cohn
Aug 12, 2025
JVL and Jonathan Cohn are joined by economist Jason Furman to discuss Trump’s pick of E.J. Antoni to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a choice that is highly partisan, unqualified, and threatens trust in economic data with potential long-term risks to policymaking and governance.

