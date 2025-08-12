Trump’s Disastrous BLS Pick is a Bad Sign for America’s Future

JVL and Jonathan Cohn are joined by economist Jason Furman to discuss Trump’s pick of E.J. Antoni to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a choice that is highly partisan, unqualified, and threatens trust in economic data with potential long-term risks to policymaking and governance.

