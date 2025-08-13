Watch an Expert Dismantle RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Myths (w/ Paul Offit)

RFK Jr. is cutting half a billion dollars in mRNA vaccine research and claiming the shots do not work, cause dangerous mutations, and should be replaced with whole virus vaccines. Jonathan Cohn talks with Dr. Paul Offit to sort fact from fiction and nonsense.

Check out more of Dr. Offit’s science insights at Beyond the Noise

Subscribe to Bulwark+ on Substack? Watch this video there.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.