Tim Miller: Trump’s Raids Could Change America’s Schools

Tim Miller joined MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss growing fears about immigration raids near schools as the new year begins. Families are afraid to send their children to class, worried that poorly-trained ICE agents could target them.

