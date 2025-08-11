White House Spins Epstein Setback

Trump’s White House tried to spin the Epstein scandal by pushing for grand jury files they knew were safe, then blaming the judge when nothing came out. Tim Miller and Andrew Egger explain how the stunt worked, Maxwell’s cushy prison move, and whether we’ve really hit “peak Epstein.”

