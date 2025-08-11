The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
4

White House Spins Epstein Setback

Tim Miller's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Andrew Egger
Aug 11, 2025
8
4
Share
Transcript

Trump’s White House tried to spin the Epstein scandal by pushing for grand jury files they knew were safe, then blaming the judge when nothing came out. Tim Miller and Andrew Egger explain how the stunt worked, Maxwell’s cushy prison move, and whether we’ve really hit “peak Epstein.”

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture