Inside Cheryl Hines’ Bizarre Kennedy Life

Andrew Egger and Sonny Bunch talk about the new WSJ article on Cheryl Hines’ unusual public journey from a beloved comedic actress on Curb Your Enthusiasm to the spouse of RFK Jr., and how that shift has pulled her into political controversies. They discuss her tendency to sidestep criticism and avoid engaging directly with her husband’s more extreme views, questioning whether she’s deliberately playing naive or simply staying loyal. Along the way, they touch on the surreal mix of Hollywood image-making, Kennedy family baggage, and the uneasy intersection of celebrity culture with modern political campaigning.

How Cheryl Hines Went From Hollywood Star to Mrs. MAHA

