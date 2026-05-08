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Ask JVL: What Can Americans Be Proud Of Today?

Triad Video Mailbag for May 8
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Jasmine M. Green's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Jasmine M. Green
May 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Jasmine poses Triad readers’ questions to JVL: How close are we to organized political violence? What should be Democrats’ top-three priorities if they retake power? What’s the deal with JVL’s history with Tucker Carlson? What can American’s be proud of today? All that and more (like why Jasmine, a Chicago native, will never support Rahm Emmanuel) in this week’s mailbag.

Leave a comment on Triad Mailbag

ON SALE NOW: Bulwark Live is coming to San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21.

Just announced! We’re adding some chatty friends to the lineups for both shows. Grab your seats now to join Sarah, Tim and Sam for an evening of politics among friends and keep an eye on TheBulwark.com/Events for more announcements.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

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