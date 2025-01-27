Playback speed
Bill Kristol: Trump Loves Fraud

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Jan 27, 2025
Gullible Republicans have really been proving what they're made of recently, including Susan Collins, who claims Trump wants to root out corruption, even though his whole life has been a fraud—the water, the university, and "The Apprentice," just for starters. Meanwhile, the presidents of Mexico and Colombia are showing that they're not going to bend over in service of Trump's vanity. Plus, JD's Johnny-come-lately Catholicism, and the tech titans's clash with DEI may be helping the US lose the lead in AI.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Colombian President Gustavo Petro's statement on Twitter (hit translate post)
Timothée Chalamet on SNL

