Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin: The Power of 'No'

Tim Miller
May 08, 2025
Protest is the new brunch again. We're witnessing historic levels of pro-democracy grassroots engagement across a broad-based movement of everyday people. The leaders of Indivisible join Tim to discuss how the movement needs to stay focused on what it agrees on— no kings—and to save ideological disputes for another day. Plus, it also needs to get more young people involved. But it definitely should keep ignoring political consultants who tell Dems not to talk about immigration— because it turns out that the federal government kidnapping people off the street is not popular.

Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg join Tim Miller.

show notes

The Bulwark Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Follow, leave us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you tune in. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

