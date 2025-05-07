Katie Phang and Greg Casar: Trump & Co Are the Real Flag Burners

The Supreme Court is working hard to tend to Mr. Presidential Immunity's wounds because he just can't abide lower federal court judges telling him he can't kick trans people out of the military, or that the 14th Amendment is a real thing. Meanwhile, Kristi Noem is defiling her own birthright citizenship by kidnapping people and sending them to a foreign gulag. Plus, how the Dems should fight the party that only wants to break things—and craft a better economic message that appeals to both moderates and progressives.

Rep. Greg Casar of Texas and Katie Phang join Tim Miller.



