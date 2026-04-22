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No 1 Potato Boys Fan's avatar
No 1 Potato Boys Fan
2h

I voted for the bipartisan redistricting commission back in 2020. At the time, following on the heels of CA in the early 2010s and CO a little later, I firmly believed in wresting control of the process out of the hands of politicians. But you know what happened? Not a single red state followed suit. Democrats unilaterally disarmed and Republicans only became further entrenched in the process in places like NC and WI. For the first time in a long time, Democrats have said “fuck you” to Republicans. That Barro tweet was about a lot of “principled” conservatives whining about what Democrats did yesterday. Even the anti-Trump conservatives whined about it. You know what those people didn’t comment on, how bad NC Reps gerrymandered a purple state, or what a nakedly corrupt act the Texas redistricting was. The WAPO op-Ed page claimed Texas’ redistricting wasn’t a threat to democracy, but last night’s result in VA, is the end of democracy! Hypocrites, the entire lot of them. It’s about time Dems brought guns to a gun fight.

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
2h

Pete Hegseth on not requiring flu vaccines in the military: "Your body, your faith, and your convictions are not negotiable."

Soldier: "Does that mean I don't have to take part in stupid foreign wars?"

Hegseth: "Your body, your faith, and your convictions are irrelevant."

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