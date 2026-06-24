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BREAKING: Trump Suddenly Cancels Plans to Sign Bipartisan Housing Bill

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Andrew Egger's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Joe Perticone's avatar
Andrew Egger, Catherine Rampell, and Joe Perticone
Jun 24, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Egger, Catherine Rampell and Joe Perticone went live to cover Trump's sudden decision not to sign the bipartisan housing bill.

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