Bringing 'Monkey Man' to the Big Screen

Before we get started: a handful of tickets are left for Across the Movie Aisle live tonight. If you’ve never seen (or, almost as importantly, heard) Arrival on the big screen, you’re not going to want to miss tonight’s screening on the Dolby Atmos Big Show screen at the Bryant Street Drafthouse in DC. It’s going to be a fun show, I can’t wait to see everyone there.

On today’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s non-endorsement of Biden. Or Trump. Or anyone. What does it mean that wrestling’s biggest weather vane is sitting this one out? Then they review Monkey Man, Dev Patel’s directorial debut. Is the action-revenge movie “Indian John Wick,” or something different? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on Friday about Tokyo Vice and Curb Your Enthusiasm. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

