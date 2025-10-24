The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zack Mack's avatar
Zack Mack
1h

For those of us a "little bit" into gambling, Rounders is one of the most quotable movies of all time. Applicable to nearly every situation. This is noble work you're doing, Sonny!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kris the Seed Lady's avatar
Kris the Seed Lady
1h

Hi Sonny. I have a topic for the Bulwark Movie Club that may be of interest. I recently saw both "Chain Reactions" and a restored version of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (on the big screen, oh my god), and there are weirdly a lot of political social ideas that get batted around that I feel are relevant to our times. Wondering if you'd take a look at them and ask the BMC crew if they are interested in doing an episode on these two films together. It reminded me a lot of Joan Didion's essay on Charles Manson's Sharon Tate murders and how it was a pivotal moment in defining the end of the 60s (from Slouching Towards Bethlehem).

I think there's an ongoing cultural chaos in our society that MAGA's managed to nail very tightly to immigrants and antifa and trans, but that Democrats and normie Republicans kind of ignore. What is that chaos? Where is it coming from? Are there parallels between our chaos and the chaos of the late 60s & early 70s? Zombies, cannibalism! What does it all mean? Plus: It's Halloween.

Texas. Chainsaw. Massacre.

Watch it! (and Chain Reactions, watch that too, if nothing else, for the super long list of favorite horror movies of the people interviewed.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture